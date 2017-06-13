Federal Agents Raid Rehab Facilities in Palm Desert, Other SoCal Cities

Federal agents today raided a series of Sovereign Health addiction-rehabilitation treatment centers, including one in Palm Desert, as part of an unspecified criminal investigation.

Warrants were also served at Sovereign-related locations in San Clemente, Culver City and San Juan Capistrano. Federal authorities said they were unable to disclose the reasons for the raids, one of which targeted the Palm Desert facility at 39800 Portola Ave.

The company's website lists locations in San Clemente, Culver City and Rancho San Diego. The Orange County Register reported that the San Juan Capistrano warrant was served at the home of Sovereign's CEO.

The FBI's Laura Eimiller said investigators were ``seeking evidence'' in connection with ``allegations of criminal activity.'' She said the search warrants and accompanying affidavits were under seal, and she could not comment on the nature of the investigation. Eimiller said no arrests were expected as part of the Tuesday raids.

Sovereign Health provides mental health treatment and drug rehabilitation for patients 18 and older, according to the company's website. There was no immediate comment from the company.