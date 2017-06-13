Riverside County to Hold Public Hearing to Increase Trash Collection Fees

Riverside County supervisors have scheduled a July 11th public hearing to consider whether to increase fees for trash collection in unincorporated communities (Thermal and Thousand Palms).
The department of Environmental Health reports that four waste haulers under contract with the county are seeking a 2% hike in fees to keep pace with inflation. The requested increase is regarded as relatively small. It would add an average 52 cents per month to residents' bills.
Waste collection for the county occurs in what are known as "franchise areas", which currently number 11. They encompass communities such as Thousand Palms. Most residents pay between $18.28 and $33.57 per month for service. The cost for commercial accounts ranges from $72 per month to $1,817. Businesses are also due to face a 2% increase.
Monday, June 12 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-06-13 01:49:08 GMT
"She's not there, she's not there," says Maria Moran through tears, it's been over a month since she heard from her daughter, "I wake up in the morning expecting to see her just like we go to bed we expect to hear from her and she's not there, that's what's so difficult for us." Details about her disappearance are baffling. Twenty-six-year-old Audrey Moran from Indio and her boyfriend, 28-yea-old Jonathan Darling Reynoso both vanished. On the evening of May...
