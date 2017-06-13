Palm Springs Says Vacation Rental Enforcement Efforts Have Been Successful

Palm Springs new vacation rental ordinance enforcement measures have been successful since their implementation earlier this year, city officials said today.

The ordinance, which went into effect April 16, seeks to crack down on a booming industry that city officials believe severely reduced the availability of affordable housing and led to issues with rowdy guests, including noise violations, disorderly conduct, traffic congestion, vandalism and illegal parking.

The ordinance placed restrictions on current and new vacation rental owners and increased enforcement measures, which included the formation of a vacation rental enforcement department.

Earlier this year, Palm Springs Police Department Chief Bryan Reyes said he supported a separate enforcement entity, and the ``team approach in addressing vacation rental compliance as well as those illegally operating.''

``The recently passed ordinance frees up my officers to address crime -- rather than continue to respond to thousands of calls dealing with guests at vacation rentals -- and that is always my top priority,'' Reyes said in January.

City officials said that since Jan. 1, eight rental permits have been suspended and six are in the process of being permanently revoked. There have been 185 citations issued for various violations and 16 citations were issued for unregistered properties, which the new ordinance states is punishable by a minimum $5,000 fine and potentially permanent ineligibility to operate a vacation rental.

However, city officials say most of the city's 2,100 vacation rentals are operating within the rules. ``The great majority of vacation rental operators comply with the new rules, and we appreciate and commend those property owners and agencies who work with our staff to help improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods,'' City Manager David Ready said. ``Moreover, under the new ordinance, residents who are experiencing issues with a vacation rental can feel confident that the city will respond appropriately.''

Those who experience issues with vacation rentals near them should call the Vacation Rental Ordinance Hotline at (760) 322-8383. Residents are recommended to call the number for non-emergency issues involving short-term rentals, and not the police.

The city will also update residents and gather input on the new ordinance at a Vacation Rental Compliance Department meeting next Tuesday at the Palm Springs Convention Center.?