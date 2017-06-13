Altercation Escalates into Gun Drawn at Apartment Complex, One Arrested

On Monday, June 12, 2017, at approximately 11:34 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to an apartment complex on the 60800 block of Division Street in Joshua Tree referencing a male subject pointing a handgun at the reporting party.

Deputies Shane Crowl and Richard Perry arrived and contacted the reporting party, 31-year-old Bobby Collins, who informed them that his neighbor, later identified as 68-year-old Frank Nicholson, confronted him and his friend while they were outside talking on the porch.

Nicholson was upset because they were talking too loud and a verbal altercation ensued. Nicholson went back inside his apartment, then returned outside and pointed a handgun at Collins asking him if he wanted to die. Nicholson then returned to his apartment before deputies arrived.

Collins pointed out the apartment to Crowl and Perry and they were able to make contact with Nicholson. During the investigation, Nichoson was detained and a 38 caliber revolver was located. A witness on scene corroborated Collins’ version of events and Nicholson was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.

Nicholson was transported to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and booked for PC 245(a)(1) and PC 422 in lieu of $50,000 bail.