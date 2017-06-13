Palm Springs Chamber to Celebrate Local Businesses at Awards Luncheon

The contributions of local businesses and business owners will be celebrated today during the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce's Installation & Business Awards Luncheon.

The annual event recognizes city businesses both old and new who have added to Palm Springs' reputation as a resort destination, as well as other individuals who have brought the desert oasis further into the public limelight.

Honorees include Steve Hermann of L'Horizon Resort, who will be named ``Business Person of the Year'' and Willie Rhine and John Paschal who will be taking home the ``Entrepreneur of the Year'' award for the restaurant, Eight4Nine.

Eric and Lindsey Bennett of the hit reality show ``Desert Flippers'' and major art exhibition Desert X Founder Susan Davis will be recognized for their work, which helped bring ever more national and worldwide recognition to Palm Springs. The Bennetts will receive the ``Superstar Award'' and Davis will be given the ``Community Vision Award.''

``It's definitely an `A' list of fabulous honorees this year,'' said Nona Watson, chamber of commerce CEO. ``We are thrilled to celebrate the innovative people and businesses that have contributed to the Palm Springs renaissance and make our magical city like no place else.'' Tickets starting at $70 per person are available at www.pschamber.org .?