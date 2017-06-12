Desert Mirage High School Teacher in Custody for Alleged Child Molestation

A teacher at Desert Mirage High School in Thermal is in custody in Imperial County on child molestation charges.

Anthony Robert Korwin, 59, was arrested June 6 and subsequently charged with lewd acts and attempted lewd acts with a child under 14, contact with a minor to commit a sexual offense and meeting with a minor for lewd acts. He is being held at the El Centro jail, according to Imperial County jail records.

A Coachella Valley Unified School District representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

Details on Korwin's alleged June 5 offense were unavailable. Officials at the Brawley courthouse, where Korwin had a pretrial and bail review hearing Monday morning, said his next scheduled hearing is June 19.

According to Desert Mirage's website, Korwin is a green energy and technology teacher.