Desert Mirage High School Teacher in Custody for Alleged Child Molestation

Two people died in separate crashes on Interstate 10 west of the valley Sunday
Two people died in separate crashes on Interstate 10 west of the valley Sunday
One of three roads closed over the weekend because of heavy winds that churned up sand and dust in the Whitewater Wash area, obscuring visibility, remained closed Monday morning, police said.
One of three roads closed over the weekend because of heavy winds that churned up sand and dust in the Whitewater Wash area, obscuring visibility, remained closed Monday morning, police said.
A man who was facing felony charges for allegedly setting fire to his Desert Hot Springs home while his roommate was inside the residence died while out of custody awaiting trial, prosecutors confirmed.
A man who was facing felony charges for allegedly setting fire to his Desert Hot Springs home while his roommate was inside the residence died while out of custody awaiting trial, prosecutors confirmed.