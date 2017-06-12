Stolen Vehicle Suspect Arrested in Indio

Indio Police Department officers located a stolen vehicle involved in a brief chase near Golf Center Parkway and Highway 111 around 9:30 AM.
Police chased the vehicle for less than a mile to Lorraine Street and Marilyn Street. The driver of the stolen vehicle also had two outstanding warrants and was arrested.
The passengers in the vehicle were released.