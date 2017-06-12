Child Safety Classes Held at Palm Desert Sheriff's Station

On June 22, 2017, a one hour child passenger safety seat class will be offered, free of charge, at the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station, located at 73705 Gerald Ford Drive, Palm Desert.

The purpose of the class is to educate the public regarding the requirements of properly securing a child, eight years old or younger, in a child safety seat, while the child is riding in a motor vehicle. The class is sponsored by the Riverside University Health System-Public Health, Injury Prevention Services. A one hour class taught in Spanish starts at 9:30 AM. A one hour class taught in English starts at 10:30 AM.

Child safety seats are available, free of charge, to Palm Desert residents who attend the one hour class and who RSVP by June 15, 2017. Call 760-836-1697 to reserve your space in either class.

Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself and your passengers in a crash. It is extremely important to make sure all children riding in your car be properly secured before every trip. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, and the Palm Desert Police, urge the motoring public to properly secure children of all ages in an appropriate restraint system prior to operating a motor vehicle on a highway.