Chief Meteorologist (Click Here For Details)

Anchors weathercasts and severe weather coverage Monday through Friday evenings, (or any shift that may be assigned) and any breaking severe weather coverage; leads the weather team and manages the weather department to excel in all areas.



Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

Forecasts and prepares weather products across all platforms

Anchors weathercasts Monday through Friday on KMIR or any other station or time period directed by management.

Anchors severe weather coverage and produces special content, as required, for severe weather when needed 7 days a week.

Actively and daily uses social media and other platforms to inform and engage viewers and grow audience and includes forecasting and “live” reports on KMIR.com.Is willing to execute the overall station social media strategy.

Leads weather team, developing team vision and mentoring staff members to grow skills and abilities.Also, interacts with the assignment desk to cover weather-related stories, on a daily basis.

Works with station management to develop and execute winning weather strategies overall

Work with weather partners to ensure excellence, and with station management to identify other beneficial partnerships

Plays an active and visible role in the community



Reel and resume to: Jobs@KMIR.com

EOE M-F