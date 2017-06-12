Equality March In Palm Springs

A march for equality and unity, in step with hundreds of thousands participating in equality marches across the country.

The month of June has become a time to reflect. Their stories begin differently.

"I came out last October as transgender woman. I had very masculine jobs: firefighter, correctional officers, construction worker, you name it, all masculine. After my sons wedding, just no more, I can't do this anymore, I have to be the woman I always wanted to be," said Joanie Spears of Palm Springs.

But many share a feeling of uneasiness in the current political tide.

"I thought everything was over, I was very comfortable with the past president Barrack Obama and right now I am not secure anymore," said Sebastiano Grasso from Morongo Valley.

"In our current political climate, I think its really important to show up to equality events, to show we're not going to allow hate to be normalized or tolerated," said Christy Cantrell, a Palm Springs resident.

Hundreds marched together to Arenas Road, safe place for many in the LGBTQ community.