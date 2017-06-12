Equality March In Palm Springs

Two people died in separate crashes on Interstate 10 west of the valley Sunday
Blowing sand prompted police to close a road on the north side of Palm Springs Sunday, as North Indian Canyon Drive was obscured by heavy dust and sand in the Whitewater Wash area.
A man who was facing felony charges for allegedly setting fire to his Desert Hot Springs home while his roommate was inside the residence died while out of custody awaiting trial, prosecutors confirmed.
