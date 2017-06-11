Fatal Crashes West of the Valley on Interstate 10

A fatal crash tied up traffic on Interstate 10 eastbound, before Cabazon.

A silver Mercedes car rolled over several times for an unknown reason.

The driver of the car, an elderly man, died at the scene and his wife was taken to the hospital.

It happened around 4pm Sunday near the Haugen Lehmann exit, and as of 5:30pm all lanes are open.

Two more crashes in the same area made it harder for crews to clear up the wreckage.

One crash involved a motorcycle, and an hour later a three car crash happened on the same stretch of highway.

About 9am Sunday, one person was killed in a crash involving a truck pulling a horse trailer on Interstate 10 near Beaumont.

One other person was injured but their condition is unknown at this time.