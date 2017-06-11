Police Search for Missing Desert Hot Springs Man

Police are looking for a 63-year-old man who went missing from his Desert Hot Springs home.

Robert Garris last was seen at 7 a.m. Friday when he walked away from his home in the 13200 block of Del Ray Lane, Desert Hot Springs police said.

Garris was described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes, and has a beard. Police said he was last seen wearing a white polo shirt and light brown pants. His destination was unknown.

Police urged anyone with information about Garris' whereabouts to contact the Desert Hot Springs Police Department at (760) 329-2904 x2.