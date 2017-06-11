Road Closed by Heavy Dust and Sand in Palm Springs

Blowing sand prompted police to close a road on the north side of Palm Springs Sunday, as North Indian Canyon Drive was obscured by heavy dust and sand in the Whitewater Wash area.

The closure was put into place at 4:30 a.m. and remained in place indefinitely between Garnet Avenue and Tramview Road.

The low visibility was due to blowing sand, according to Palm Springs police.

The National Weather Service forecasted windy conditions today in the deserts, with winds in the Whitewater Wash area of the Coachella Valley blowing near 50 mph or slightly higher.