Lauren Day joined the KMIR news team in May 2016. A recent University of Southern California Broadcast and Digital Journalism Graduate, Lauren is a proud member of the KMIR and USC Trojan Family.

During her time at USC, Lauren was a reporter and Executive Producer for Annenberg TV News. She’s covered local stories throughout Los Angeles, the 2017 Inauguration in Washington D.C., and traveled to Greece to tell stories about its economic and refugee crisis. Lauren was also a semi-finalist for the Hearst National Broadcast Championship in San Francisco.

Lauren believes in the power of journalism to tell stories of all people. Her passion lies in meeting someone new each day and being able to share stories that matter to local communities. Lauren’s career blossomed during her internships at KHON2 News in Honolulu, HI, KABC-TV in Los Angeles and Fox News Channel.

In her free time, Lauren loves to dance, eat and be outdoors. You can find her social dancing at salsa nights, trying new foods and adventuring throughout the Coachella Valley.

If you have a story or news tip, contact Lauren via Facebook, Twitter, or Email.