Amy Zimmer joined KMIR in August of 2016 from SportsNet New York in New York City.

Amy is a 2016 graduate of St. John's University where she earned a degree in Communications and double minored in Journalism and Sports Management. Amy was also a member of the Division I Women's Volleyball Team. While attending the university, Amy worked at SportsNet New York (SNY) as a Production Specialist in the networks "Jets Nation" unit. Amy also served as a freelance Color Analyst for the Big Ten Network, a Supervisor of the US Open, and a Production Specialist for CBS Sports Radio.

Amy is a native of Port Huron, Michigan and grew up playing basketball, volleyball, and soccer. She also competed on a national dance team and figure skating team. In high school, her focus turned to volleyball. She became a two-time USA Volleyball Gold Medalist playing with the USA Girls Youth National Team and a National Michigan team. Upon high school graduation, she was inducted into the Port Huron Sports Hall of Fame.

Amy is excited to be a member of the KMIR family and working towards delivering the Coachella Valley the best in local sports.