Marine Charged in Alleged Attempt to Bring Explosives Onto Palm Springs Flight

A 20-year-old Marine stationed in Twentynine Palms is facing a felony charge for allegedly trying to bring live military ordnance onto a plane at Palm Springs International Airport, court papers show.

Steven Corey Vella was charged Thursday with one felony count of unlawfully possessing a destructive or explosive device in a prohibited area. Jail records do not indicate that Vella is in custody, and an arraignment date has not yet been scheduled.

According to court documents, Vella was arrested at the airport on March 4 after he allegedly tried to board a flight from Palm Springs to New York with ground burst simulators, smoke grenades, a dummy hand grenade and an inert mortar body.

The items, some of which are used to simulate explosions, were allegedly found in Vella's luggage by Transportation Security Administration personnel.

He was initially given a misdemeanor citation and released, according to an arrest warrant declaration.