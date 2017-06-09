Orlando Nightclub Shooting Victims to be Remembered at Palm Springs Vigil

Palm Springs and the LGBT Community Center of the Desert will hold a community-wide vigil tomorrow night, honoring the victims of last year's Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting.

The June 12, 2016 shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, resulted in 49 dead and 58 wounded. The shooter, 29-year-old Omar Mateen, was gunned down by police about three hours after the shooting began.

The 10:30 p.m. vigil will include remarks by community leaders, and a reading of the names of all 49 victims killed. A minute of silence will be observed promptly at 11:02 p.m., when the first shots in the attack were fired.

``One year after the Pulse Nightclub attack, we want our brothers and sisters to know that we are in solidarity with the Orlando and Latinx LGBT community,'' said Mike Thompson, CEO of the LGBT Community Center of the Desert.

The vigil is also part of a weekend of pride events that includes the worldwide Equality March for Unity and Pride on Sunday. A Palm Springs variant of the march will take off from Frances Stevens Park Sunday evening.