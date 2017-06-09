Palm Springs International ShortFest Lineup Announced

The lineup for the 23rd annual Palm Springs International ShortFest was announced today, with more than 300 films from five dozen countries to be shown.

The festival, to be held from June 20-26 at Camelot Theatres, will feature 46 world premieres, 12 international premieres, 42 North American premieres and 16 U.S. premieres. The films will showcase a plethora of Hollywood talent, including Ian McKellan, Kate Winslet, Idris Elba, Sam Rockwell, Helena Bonham Carter, Edward Asner, Matthew Modine and Robin Wright.

More than $115,000 in prizes, including $20,000 in cash awards, will be given out across 21 categories.

Festival organizers said 101 films featured throughout the festival's 22-year history have gone on to receive Academy Award nominations. First place winners in five categories will automatically become eligible for consideration by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for Oscar nominations, organizers said.

``Each year, the quality of films we watch for ShortFest keeps getting stronger,'' festival director Lili Rodriguez said. ``It makes our job of narrowing down the final selection that much harder, but also incredibly rewarding. There are so many unique and strong voices and we're really proud to champion these films at the festival.''

In addition to screenings, the festival will feature a variety of forums and roundtable discussions with filmmakers and industry professionals, regarding emerging trends within the film world. For the full festival lineup, visit www.psfilmfest.org .