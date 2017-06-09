Senior Citizen Who Drowned in Palm Desert Swimming Pool ID'd

The coroner identified a senior citizen who was found dead in a Palm Desert home swimming pool.

The man's drowning was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Friday. County firefighters and sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the 77500 block of Westbrook Court where Roland Evans, 87, of Palm Desert was found, sheriff's Deputy Armando Munoz said.

Foul play did not appear to be involved, Munoz said. It was the third drowning in a month reported in the city,