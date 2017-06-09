Elderly Victim Drowns in Palm Desert Pool - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Desert

Elderly Victim Drowns in Palm Desert Pool


Palm Desert, CA -

Cal Fire/Riverside County Firefighters responded to reports at 7:49 AM of an elderly victim in a pool at the 77000 block of Westbrook Court in Palm Desert. 

The first arriving engine company reported one deceased elderly man.

