Splash House 2017 Kicks Off With After Hours Party

The first weekend of Splash House 2017, featuring more than a dozen acts from this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, will begin with the After Hours party tomorrow night at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

From Friday through Sunday, partygoers 21 years of age and older can enjoy pool parties at the Renaissance, Riviera, and Saguaro hotels in Palm Springs.

The annual event begins Friday night with the 9:00 PM After Hours party at the Palm Springs Air Museum, 745 N. Gene Autry Trail. The party, held on Friday and Saturday nights, will be headlined by Malaa and J. Phlip on Friday and Classixx and Lee Floss on Saturday.

After Hours tickets are available starting at $40, and are good for both nights and shuttle transportation between the venue and host hotels. Shuttles will run from 9:30 PM to 2:30 AM. Free parking is available near the Renaissance hotel, 888 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way.

General admission tickets for Saturday and Sunday's pool parties are available for $135. The festival, which will also include a second weekend Aug. 11-13, will feature 16 acts from April's Coachella festival in Indio, including Bonobo, Kaytranada, Nora En Pure and Big Gigantic.

Visit www.splashhouse.com for tickets and more information.