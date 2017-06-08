Tiny Car Tangles With Big Rig in Indio Hills

California Highway Patrol responded to a call at 12:13 PM of a vehicle vs big rig collision. Crews arrived on scene at Dillon Road and Berdoo Canyon Road in Indio Hills.

The driver of a Nissan Versa crashed into the side of a big rig. The female driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital with major injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt. The big rig driver did not suffer any injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.