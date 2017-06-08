Free Taco Bell Thanks To Warriors Victory

Want another reason to love the Golden State Warriors? Free tacos for everyone in America next week.

Thanks to the Warriors Game 3 NBA Finals win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Taco Bell will give away free Doritos Locos Tacos from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.

The fast-food chain partnered up with the National Basketball Association for a promotion called “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco.” This promotion rewards fans all across the country if any team “steals” a win on the road during the NBA Finals.

After the Warriors won 118-113 in Cleveland on Wednesday, so did America.

For more details on the Taco Bell giveaway, click here.