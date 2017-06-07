Local Restaurant Ordered To Review its Health Standards

According to the Riverside Department of Environmental Health, an inspection took place at 9:30 AM today at Emperor Buffet in Rancho Mirage.

The health department says Emperor Buffet had two "critical violations" and a couple minor violations causing them to very temporarily close their doors to customers.

The first critical violation came as inspectors found multiple cockroaches around the restaurant. During the inspection, the owner of the restaurant contacted pest control to treat the restaurant. Pest control was able to get to the location while the health department was still present and fix the issue.

The second critical violation was due to a lack of cleaning food contact surfaces. The owner immediately had the restaurant cleaned and they were able to reopen their doors at 1:00 PM today.

Although they were able to reopen, the health department gave Emperor Buffet a B grade and will come back to inspect the restaurant next week.