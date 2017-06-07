Worker Fatally Struck by Truck at Palm Springs Apartment Complex

According to the Riverside Department of Environmental Health, an inspection took place at 9:30 AM today at Emperor Buffet in Rancho Mirage.
A magnitude 3 earthquake struck Riverside County's Coachella Valley this morning, less than six hours after another small temblor rattled the region, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
A local mother tells KMIR it was a nightmare trying to get her daughter away from a bully at her elementary school.
