Worker Fatally Struck by Truck at Palm Springs Apartment Complex

A man was killed today when a work truck at a Palm Springs apartment complex rolled over him while he was performing landscaping work.

The fatality was reported just after 1:30 PM at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Casitas Way.

The victim, who police said was employed by a company doing landscaping work at the complex, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of his family.

Police said their initial investigation indicates that "the truck may have inadvertently ran over the male after being parked." However, the circumstances of the accident remained under investigation.