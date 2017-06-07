Worker Fatally Struck by Truck at Palm Springs Apartment Complex

A magnitude 3 earthquake struck Riverside County's Coachella Valley this morning, less than six hours after another small temblor rattled the region, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
A local mother tells KMIR it was a nightmare trying to get her daughter away from a bully at her elementary school.
Authorities today identified a woman who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Thousand Palms, where another person injured.
