Coroner ID's Worker Fatally Struck by Truck at Palm Springs Apartment Complex

According to the Riverside Department of Environmental Health, an inspection took place at 9:30 AM today at Emperor Buffet in Rancho Mirage.
Authorities identified a worker who was killed when a truck rolled over him while he was performing landscaping work at a Palm Springs apartment complex.
An entire neighborhood in Palm Desert appears to be the target of hooligan vandalism and it's costing residents big bucks.
