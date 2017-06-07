New Hotels Coming to the Coachella Valley

The City of Indio welcomed everyone to the groundbreaking ceremony at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott at 42655 Marmara Street in Indio Wednesday morning.

The new hotel will be in north Indio off Jackson Street, just north of Interstate 10. The 3.69 acre construction project will have 120 rooms spread across 60,000 square feet when open. The project is scheduled to be completed in the Springs of 2018.

Joshua Bonner with the Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce said the new hotel will help accommodate festival fans.

"If you're going to have large events you have to have the beds to support them or they can't do them," Bonner said.

Other cities across the valley are also seeing more hotels. A new hotel opened up in Cathedral City right before Coachella.

"A lot of people have been saying that over the years it's been harder and harder to find hotel rooms... So out of the 6-week period we sold out five out of the six week period," said Kevin Dombrow, the Director of Sales at the Staybridge Suites.

Palm Springs also has plans to build a new Dream Hotel.

"It's something that we've needed for a long time, which is a really nice hotel right adjacent to the convention center," explained Mayor Moon of Palm Springs.

Bonner said more hotels popping up is a sign the Coachella Valley is becoming more of a destination.

"As far as tourism growth goes, we're seeing it across the entire valley. I think that's reflected in the fact that you're seeing it in hotels everywhere," he said.