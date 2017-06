The City of Indio welcomed everyone to the groundbreaking ceremony at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott at 42655 Marmara Street in Indio this morning.

The new hotel will be in north Indio off Jackson Street, just north of Interstate 10. The 3.69 acre construction project will have 120 rooms spread across 60,000 square feet when open. The project is scheduled to be completed in the Springs of 2018.