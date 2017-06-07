Flames Destroy Tire Shop in Thermal

Cal Fire/Riverside County Firefighters responded to reports around 1:44 AM of a tire shop on fire at the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Harrison Street in Thermal.

Firefighters arrived on scene of an approximately 1,200 square foot single story commercial structure, along with an estimated 100 tires next to the building well involved in fire.

California High Patrol was requested to shut down Harrison Street between Airport Boulevard and Avenue 55 for the duration of the incident. Resources remained on scene for 3-4 hours.

The fire was contained at 8:00 AM to the tires causing damage to the structure and one vehicle on the property.