Stolen Vehicle Suspect Eludes Law Enforcement, Located in Newport Beach

A man who allegedly stole a car from a Palm Springs liquor store eluded authorities yesterday, 6/7, following a pursuit through the city and onto Interstate 10, where law enforcement lost sight of him on the freeway near Beaumont.

The pursuit began in the morning after Palm Springs police received a report of a stolen Volkswagen Jetta from a local liquor store, police said.

Following a pursuit through Palm Springs surface streets, the driver entered westbound Interstate 10.

Once outside city limits, the pursuit was handed to the California Highway Patrol, but officers lost sight of the suspect just before noon on I-10 in Beaumont, due to moderate traffic and the suspect's high speed, according to CHP Officer Darren Meyer.

At 5:22 PM, Newport Beach Police Department officers located the stolen Volkswagen Jetta at the 3600 block of E. Coast Highway (the Well Fargo parking lot.

According to Newport Beach PD, they arrested Andrew Holt, a 26-year-old male, for vehicle theft. The vehicle has been recovered by police.