Stolen Vehicle Suspect Eludes Law Enforcement in High-Speed Chase

A man who allegedly stole a car from a Palm Springs liquor store eluded authorities today following a pursuit through the city and onto Interstate 10, where law enforcement lost sight of him on the freeway near Beaumont.

The pursuit began this morning after Palm Springs police received a report of a stolen VW Jetta from a local liquor store, police said.

Following a pursuit through Palm Springs surface streets, the driver entered westbound Interstate 10.

Once outside city limits, the pursuit was handed to the California Highway Patrol, but officers lost sight of the suspect just before noon on I-10 in Beaumont, due to moderate traffic and the suspect's high speed, according to CHP Officer Darren Meyer.

The blue 2015 VW Jetta was last seen on I-10 near Beaumont Avenue. It bears a Washington license plate of AVM8084, according to police. Anyone who sees the vehicle was asked to call 911.