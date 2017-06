Authorities today identified a woman who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Thousand Palms, where another person injured.

The collision was reported at 2:50 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Thousand Palms Canyon and Ramon roads, where the two people were cut out of crumpled vehicles by firefighters, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Karina Janeth Sandoval-Chavez, 33, of Desert Hot Springs died at the scene, according to the Riverside County coroner's office. The other person was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Authorities closed the intersection, as well as the intersection of Thousand Palms Canyon at Dillon Road north of the crash scene, while an investigation was conducted.