Family Asks Teens Who Took Child's Funeral Collection to Do the Right Thing

Many were angered when they saw this surveillance footage of teens walking into a Cathedral City restaurant called El Poblano, and one running out with a donation jar. The family of 11-year-old Dulce Maria Vasquez who died of brain cancer put out the jars in hopes to raise money to pay for her funeral.

"It's something you never do, especially to a cause like this you know for a little kid's funeral, that's very, very harsh," says Edgar Vasquez, Dulce's brother adding that his mother was upset after learning of the theft, "she told me what was going on crying and she was more sad than mad."

But the community is taking action. Hundreds have been raised from a GoFundMe account and the owner of Downtown Barbers in Palm Springs opened on his day off and donated all proceeds to the family.

Carlos Gamero says he's raised $650 so far and trying to raise $1000, "Everybody came and helped out, the box we're still going to have it here all the way to Saturday.

Vasquez says watching his little sister Dulce during her last days was unbearable, "She wasn't herself anymore, so that was very hard to see from her, she was suffering," adding that his mom has been in denial about her death.

And while seeing someone steal from her funeral fund showed them the worst in people, the generosity they're seeing now is showing them the best.

"We're very thankful and I just want to say god bless everybody," says Vasquez adding they forgive the teens and it's not too late to make amends, "We don't hold a grudge against them ... just do the right thing."

The Cathedral City Police Department says there is no case against the teens because neither the owner or the family want to press charges, but they encourage the teens to return the money.

The family says they're 75 percent to meeting their goal of paying for the funeral that costs $8,000.

There will be a collection box at Downtown Barbers through Saturday: 333 N Palm Canyon Dr #205, Palm Springs, CA 92262 (760) 285-9280