Mother Fights To Get Daughter Transferred After Repeated Bullying At School

A local mother tells KMIR it was a nightmare trying to get her daughter away from a bully at her elementary school.

Lindsey Scott says a bully would scream directly into her 8-year-old daughter's ear.

"The other child would come up to her and grab her face. Not like this, but on the side like this and put her mouth up against her ear and scream," said Scott.

The screaming in her daughter's ear did so much damage that a doctor recommended she be pulled from school.

Scott told her daughter's teacher, counselor and principal what was happening but to no avail.

"We were told by the principal that he did not have time to address it with us," Scott said.

This is a difficult situation for the district because legally they cannot talk about the specific case. But they want to make it abundantly clear that there are protocols in place to address this type of a situation.

"The investigation would begin. We would investigate the complaint and then you would investigate any other witnesses involved as well as the alleged person who is doing the bullying," said Larry Bellanich, director of child welfare and attendance for Desert Sand Unified School District.

Scott says that wasn't the case for her.

"I just kept getting, 'well they'll call you, they'll call you. We've given the message. But nobody ever called me back," Scott said.

The little girl has been transferred to Gerald Ford Elementary but her mom says the district needs to do more to deal with bullying.

"I think it is incredibly flawed. And I think it really needs a hard look at it. And I think there need to be more parent involvement in the protocol for when there is physical bullying going on," Scott said.