One Dead in Head-On Crash in Thousand Palms

One person was killed and another was injured in a head-on crash in Thousand Palms this afternoon.

The collision was reported at 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of Thousand Palms Canyon and Ramon roads, where two people had to be cut out of crumpled vehicles by firefighters, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Story: Reports of Possible Shots Fired in Coachella Neighborhood

According to California Highway Patrol, a black Honda sedan was traveling southbound and a white GMC or Chevy pick-up 3500 series was traveling northbound when the Honda crossed into the opposing lane and crashed head-on with the pick-up.

Story: Border Patrol Arrest Man Suspected of Smuggling Cocaine and Heroin

A female in her mid 30's who was driving the Honda died due to the collision. A male in his mid 20's driving the pick-up was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. Both individuals were wearing seat belts. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor.

Authorities closed down the intersection, as well as the intersection of Thousand Palms Canyon at Dillon Road, north of the crash scene.