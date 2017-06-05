Photo of Man Finishing Chores Despite Tornado Goes Viral - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Photo of Man Finishing Chores Despite Tornado Goes Viral

Posted: Updated:
Alberta, Canada -

So if you saw a twister in the distance, what would you do? Well, for a man in Alberta, Canada, the answer is finish mowing the lawn!

Theunis Wessels was doing yard work Friday when a gigantic funnel cloud formed. He told his wife, "I'm keeping an eye on it."

His wife, Cecilia, took a picture to send to her parents in South Africa and it soon went viral. She says the tornado was actually not as close as it looks in the picture and there was no sign they were in imminent danger. 

In fact, it was apparently moving away from them but she does say the next time he'd better get inside faster! It is almost important to note, nobody was reported injured by the twister.

