Photo of Man Finishing Chores Despite Tornado Goes Viral

An unconfirmed report of a gunshot fired near a Coachella park today led to an increased law enforcement presence in the area, where deputies were attempting to speak with a man inside a nearby home.
An unconfirmed report of a gunshot fired near a Coachella park today led to an increased law enforcement presence in the area, where deputies were attempting to speak with a man inside a nearby home.
One person was killed and another was injured in a head-on crash in Thousand Palms this afternoon.
One person was killed and another was injured in a head-on crash in Thousand Palms this afternoon.