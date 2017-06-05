Border Patrol Arrest Man Suspected of Smuggling Cocaine and Heroin

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint, arrested a man suspected of smuggling heroin and cocaine Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m., when a 22-year- old man approached the checkpoint in a white 1991 Chevrolet Pick-up. Prior to reaching primary inspection, a Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Agents referred the man to secondary inspection for further examination. Upon further inspection, agents found concealed in the truck’s fuel tank. Twenty packages tested positive for cocaine, two packages tested positive for black tar heroin, and six packages tested positive for Mexican brown heroin.

The total weight of the cocaine was 25.39 pounds with an estimated street value of $380,850. The black tar heroin totaled 1.97 pounds in weight with an estimated street value of $21,670, while the total weight of the Mexican brown heroin was 3.45 pounds with an estimated street value of $32,775.

The man, a United States Citizen, vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

Since fiscal year 2017, which started Oct. 1, 2016, El Centro Sector has seized more than 140.29 pounds of heroin and 449.76 pounds of cocaine.