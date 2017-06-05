Reports of Possible Shots Fired in Coachella Neighborhood

An unconfirmed report of a gunshot fired near a Coachella park today led to an increased law enforcement presence in the area, where deputies were attempting to speak with a man inside a nearby home.

The report of a single shot fired near Veterans Park in Coachella came at around 12:45 p.m., said Deputy Armando Munoz.

Story: Border Patrol Arrest Man Suspected of Smuggling Cocaine and Heroin

Deputies, who found no one injured, were attempting to speak with a man who, as of late afternoon, had not emerged from a home in the 700 block of Vine Avenue, just north of the park. Munoz said it is unknown whether the man was armed.

Story: Suspected Deputy Shooter Also Witness in Unrelated Murder Trial

The law enforcement activity in the area led authorities to relocate all school bus drop-offs normally situated at Veterans Park to Palm View Elementary School at the corner of Palm Avenue and Seventh Street.