Sewer Lines Break in Palm Desert, Repairs to Take Weeks - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Sewer Lines Break in Palm Desert, Repairs to Take Weeks

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Angela Monroe, Anchor / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Palm Desert, CA -

A messy situation in Palm Desert after two sewer lines break, sending more than 100,000 gallons of wastewater into the Whitewater River Stormwater Channel.

The leak is now stopped in the flood control channel next to Cook street, near Fred Waring Drive.

Coachella Valley Water District tells us your water is not contaminated and you can flush your toilets, but they will be making repairs for several weeks in that area.

Crews Saturday night found water overflowing from a pond at a nearby business had caused massive erosion.

That exposed two underground sewer pipes and caused them to break.

The spill was expected to be plugged this afternoon.

CVWD says there isn't a threat to public health, but people need to stay out of the channel.

Now that they have stopped leak they will have to clean-up the sewage, and repair the lines.
For now they have re-routed the lines.

One lane at the intersection of Portola and Hovley Lane East has been closed as crews continue to make repairs.

Those closures will last now for several weeks.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sewer Lines Break in Palm Desert, Repairs to Take Weeks

    Sewer Lines Break in Palm Desert, Repairs to Take Weeks

    Sunday, June 4 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-06-05 01:46:30 GMT

    Coachella Valley Water District tells us your water is not contaminated and you can flush your toilets, but they will be making repairs for several weeks in that area.

    Coachella Valley Water District tells us your water is not contaminated and you can flush your toilets, but they will be making repairs for several weeks in that area.

  • Donation Money Stolen on 11-Year-Old's Funeral Day; Support Pours in From Community

    Donation Money Stolen on 11-Year-Old's Funeral Day; Support Pours in From Community

    Sunday, June 4 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-06-05 00:54:03 GMT

    A fresh cut for a cause: to raise money for the funeral of Dulce Maria Vazquez, an 11 year-old-girl, who lost a two year battle with brain cancer.  

    A fresh cut for a cause: to raise money for the funeral of Dulce Maria Vazquez, an 11 year-old-girl, who lost a two year battle with brain cancer.  

  • La Quinta Crash Victim's Mother Seeks Answers in Daughters Death

    La Quinta Crash Victim's Mother Seeks Answers in Daughters Death

    Friday, June 2 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:49:52 GMT
    Rosa Lopez has so many questions about the day her daughter, 34-year-old Michelle Manriquez, died. She was inside of that 1999 Ford Expedition, the driver who crashed the SUV left her daughter alone and helpless. "Escaped from the scene, leaving my daughter right there, thinking she was probably still alive and he just left her there," said Lopez. Manriquez was the passenger inside during the accident. She and the driver were driving down Highway 111 when he apparently ran...
    Rosa Lopez has so many questions about the day her daughter, 34-year-old Michelle Manriquez, died. She was inside of that 1999 Ford Expedition, the driver who crashed the SUV left her daughter alone and helpless. "Escaped from the scene, leaving my daughter right there, thinking she was probably still alive and he just left her there," said Lopez. Manriquez was the passenger inside during the accident. She and the driver were driving down Highway 111 when he apparently ran...
Powered by Frankly