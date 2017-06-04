Sewer Lines Break in Palm Desert, Repairs to Take Weeks

Coachella Valley Water District tells us your water is not contaminated and you can flush your toilets, but they will be making repairs for several weeks in that area.
Coachella Valley Water District tells us your water is not contaminated and you can flush your toilets, but they will be making repairs for several weeks in that area.
A fresh cut for a cause: to raise money for the funeral of Dulce Maria Vazquez, an 11 year-old-girl, who lost a two year battle with brain cancer.
A fresh cut for a cause: to raise money for the funeral of Dulce Maria Vazquez, an 11 year-old-girl, who lost a two year battle with brain cancer.