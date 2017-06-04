Sewer Lines Break in Palm Desert, Repairs to Take Weeks

A messy situation in Palm Desert after two sewer lines break, sending more than 100,000 gallons of wastewater into the Whitewater River Stormwater Channel.

The leak is now stopped in the flood control channel next to Cook street, near Fred Waring Drive.

Coachella Valley Water District tells us your water is not contaminated and you can flush your toilets, but they will be making repairs for several weeks in that area.

Crews Saturday night found water overflowing from a pond at a nearby business had caused massive erosion.

That exposed two underground sewer pipes and caused them to break.

The spill was expected to be plugged this afternoon.

CVWD says there isn't a threat to public health, but people need to stay out of the channel.

Now that they have stopped leak they will have to clean-up the sewage, and repair the lines.

For now they have re-routed the lines.

One lane at the intersection of Portola and Hovley Lane East has been closed as crews continue to make repairs.

Those closures will last now for several weeks.