Repair Work, Traffic Advisory Remains in Place After Sewer Pipes Break in Palm Desert

Crews continued repair work Monday on two sewer pipes that broke in Palm Desert Saturday, releasing more than 100,000 gallons of sewage into the Whitewater River Stormwater Channel.

Coachella Valley Water District crews will work ``24 hours a day'' to replace pipes that broke after water overflowing from a pond at a nearby business led to the erosion of a dirt area and the exposure of two sewer pipes that broke Saturday night, an official said.

The overflow led to the opening of a 25-foot deep and 50-foot wide hole, according to a CVWD official, who said the wastewater spillage was contained to a small portion of the stormwater channel.

Sewer flow in the area was being diverted through other pipes to prevent service to nearby homes and businesses from being affected, district officials said.

The main diversion site is located near the intersection of Portola Avenue and Hovley Lane East, and prompted one lane to be closed in each of the four directions.

The lane closures are expected to be in place for about two weeks while repairs are being completed.

CVWD encouraged motorists to stay away from the intersection as traffic delays were expected.