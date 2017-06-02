Two Escape Death in Banning Plane Crash

Just before noon on Friday, a plane crash landed on the shoulder of the eastbound 10 Freeway in Banning.

The student pilot and his 84-year-old flight instructor just missed the lanes of traffic, hitting this tree

"There were two passengers on the aircraft they both sustained moderate injuries and have been transported to a local area hospital," said Battalion Chief Mike Smith with Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department.

The plane is registered to Aero Tech Academy in Redlands. The plane is a fixed wing Cessna, experts tell me it's a simple one engine plane considered easy to fly, perfect for training. And while the crash looks bad it could have been so much worse.

"If it had to have been crashed it came down an area that provided a level of safety not only to the residents of Banning but to our travelers along Interstate 10," said Smith.

We spoke with the flight school, they tell us this instructor is one of their best because of his vast knowledge and experience and in the 40 years they've taught flying this is their worst accident. But as the old flying adage goes, any landing you walk away from is a good one.

"Could have been so much worse, could have hit the cars on the freeway, we are lucky today," said California Highway Patrol Lieutenant Richard Mendez.

The FAA is trying to figure out what caused the crash.