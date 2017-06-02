Two Escape Death in Banning Plane Crash - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Two Escape Death in Banning Plane Crash

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Banning, CA -

Just before noon on Friday, a plane crash landed on the shoulder of the eastbound 10 Freeway in Banning.
The student pilot and his 84-year-old flight instructor just missed the lanes of traffic, hitting this tree 

"There were two passengers on the aircraft they both sustained moderate injuries and have been transported to a local area hospital," said Battalion Chief Mike Smith with Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department.

The plane is registered to Aero Tech Academy in Redlands. The plane is a fixed wing Cessna, experts tell me it's  a simple  one engine plane considered easy to fly, perfect for training. And while the crash looks bad it could have been so much worse.

"If it had to have been crashed it came down an area that provided a level of safety not only to the residents of Banning but to our travelers along Interstate 10," said Smith. 

We spoke with the flight school, they tell us this instructor is one of their best because of his vast knowledge and experience and in the 40 years they've taught flying this is their worst accident. But as the old flying adage goes, any landing you walk away from is a good one. 

"Could have been so much worse, could have hit the cars on the freeway, we are lucky today," said California Highway Patrol Lieutenant Richard Mendez.

The FAA is trying to figure out what caused the crash. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella

    Gang Member Who Allegedly Shot Deputy Captured in Mexico, Set for Monday Arraignment

    Gang Member Who Allegedly Shot Deputy Captured in Mexico, Set for Monday Arraignment

    Friday, June 2 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-06-02 22:12:16 GMT

    A documented gang member who was apprehended in Mexico a week after he allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy in Coachella is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on attempted murder and other felony charges.

    A documented gang member who was apprehended in Mexico a week after he allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy in Coachella is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on attempted murder and other felony charges.

  • La Quinta Crash Victim's Mother Seeks Answers in Daughters Death

    La Quinta Crash Victim's Mother Seeks Answers in Daughters Death

    Friday, June 2 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:49:52 GMT
    Rosa Lopez has so many questions about the day her daughter, 34-year-old Michelle Manriquez, died. She was inside of that 1999 Ford Expedition, the driver who crashed the SUV left her daughter alone and helpless. "Escaped from the scene, leaving my daughter right there, thinking she was probably still alive and he just left her there," said Lopez. Manriquez was the passenger inside during the accident. She and the driver were driving down Highway 111 when he apparently ran...
    Rosa Lopez has so many questions about the day her daughter, 34-year-old Michelle Manriquez, died. She was inside of that 1999 Ford Expedition, the driver who crashed the SUV left her daughter alone and helpless. "Escaped from the scene, leaving my daughter right there, thinking she was probably still alive and he just left her there," said Lopez. Manriquez was the passenger inside during the accident. She and the driver were driving down Highway 111 when he apparently ran...

  • Pool Experts Say Electrocution is Preventable

    Pool Experts Say Electrocution is Preventable

    Friday, June 2 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-06-02 19:16:22 GMT

    On a hot day at the pool, relaxing and having fun with family is the only thing on Jon Owens' mind. But taking a dip can be dangerous if your pool isn't properly maintained. 

    On a hot day at the pool, relaxing and having fun with family is the only thing on Jon Owens' mind. But taking a dip can be dangerous if your pool isn't properly maintained. 

Powered by Frankly