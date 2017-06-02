Deputy Shot In Coachella Identified - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Deputy Shot In Coachella Identified

KMIR Vince Marino, Video Journalist
Thermal, CA -

Riverside County Sheriff Stan Sniff identified the deputy who was shot in Coachella last week at a press conference in Thermal. 

The deputy involved in last weeks shooting was identified as Deputy David Solis. He is a seven year veteran of the Sheriff's Department. Deputy Solis was released from the hospital last weekend. Sheriff Stan Sniff said the bullet proof vest Solis was wearing likely saved his life. 

"There was no penetration in the chest cavity. But he is a very, very lucky individual...he is left handed and shot in his gun hand, so he was badly wounded in that...I won't recount how many rounds we're fired but it was a lot of round fired at him out of a hand gun," Sniff said.

The 33-year-old deputy was shot in the chest, arm and hand which did considerable damage to some of his fingers but he is expected to make a full recovery. Meanwhile, investigators still have work to do. 

"There are other individuals we seek to identify that may have taken part in this incident by assisting the suspect evade capture," Sniff said.

The suspect in the shooting, 27-year-old Gildardo Davila, was taken into custody by Mexican authorities without incident. 

"On June first, yesterday Davila was located in Mexicali, Mexico. And with the assistance of the Mexicali Police Authority, Davilla was taken into custody." Sniff said. "There was no fight and actually he was described as quite stoic and we have not gotten any statement up to this point. There was no resistance. No issue."

