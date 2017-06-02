FBI Looking For Serial Bank Robber; Seeks Public's Help

A bank robber now linked to five robberies in the past 2 weeks is being sought by the FBI and law enforcement partners with jurisdiction over the cities in which banks were robbed. The suspect, known to law enforcement as the Dual Valley Bandit since his robberies occurred in both the San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys, is wanted in connection with the following bank robberies
During the robberies, the suspect passes a note demanding cash in several denominations and makes oral demands for cash as well. The suspect has been described as neatly dressed and can be seen in bank surveillance photos with casual clothing, a baseball hat and wayfarer-style sunglasses. The suspect is further described as follows:
Anyone with information about the Dual Valley Bandit is asked to avoid direct confrontation with the suspect, but is urged to contact their local FBI office or call 911. In Los Angeles, the FBI may be reached 24 hours at 888 CANT HIDE (888 226-8443).
This investigation is being conducted by the Los Angeles Police Department; the Burbank Police Department; the South Pasadena Police Department; and the FBI.
Bank surveillance photographs of the Dual Valley Bandit are being provided to the media. Additional information about bank robbers currently wanted by the FBI’s Los Angeles Division can be found at www.labankrobbers.org
