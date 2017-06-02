Plane Crashes on Banning Road; Two Transported to Local Hospital

A small plane crashed Friday on a Banning roadway just south of Interstate 10, injuring the two occupants.

The crash was reported just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of John and Hargrave streets. The pilot and passenger both suffered moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital, said Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Raw Video: Cessna Crashes on Local Road

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna 150 crashed into a tree near the freeway "under unknown circumstances."

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash, which led the California Highway Patrol to shut down the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Hargrave Street.