Plane Crashes on Banning Road; Two Transported to Local Hospital - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Banning

Plane Crashes on Banning Road; Two Transported to Local Hospital

Posted: Updated:
Banning, CA -

A small plane crashed Friday on a Banning roadway just south of Interstate 10, injuring the two occupants.

The crash was reported just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of John and Hargrave streets. The pilot and passenger both suffered moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital, said Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Raw Video: Cessna Crashes on Local Road

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna 150 crashed into a tree near the freeway "under unknown circumstances."

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash, which led the California Highway Patrol to shut down the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Hargrave Street.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella

    Gang Member Who Allegedly Shot Sheriff's Deputy in Coachella Arrested in Mexico

    Gang Member Who Allegedly Shot Sheriff's Deputy in Coachella Arrested in Mexico

    Friday, June 2 2017 2:13 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:13:15 GMT

    The Riverside County sheriff's department today will discuss details surrounding the arrest of a documented gang member who allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy multiple times in Coachella last week.

    The Riverside County sheriff's department today will discuss details surrounding the arrest of a documented gang member who allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy multiple times in Coachella last week.

  • Pool Experts Say Electrocution is Preventable

    Pool Experts Say Electrocution is Preventable

    Friday, June 2 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-06-02 19:16:22 GMT

    On a hot day at the pool, relaxing and having fun with family is the only thing on Jon Owens' mind. But taking a dip can be dangerous if your pool isn't properly maintained. 

    On a hot day at the pool, relaxing and having fun with family is the only thing on Jon Owens' mind. But taking a dip can be dangerous if your pool isn't properly maintained. 

  • Hundreds Possibly Exposed to TB at Eisenhower

    Hundreds Possibly Exposed to TB at Eisenhower

    Friday, June 2 2017 12:20 AM EDT2017-06-02 04:20:28 GMT

    The county health director and Eisenhower Medical Center's infection prevention specialist announced 500 staff and patients could have been exposed to active tuberculosis.   "We do have additional tests that go on but at this point we have no indication that they're linked they just, it's a coincidence at this point the three of them were here at the same time and no, we do not consider this an outbreak," said Barbara Cole, the public health director of the Rivers...

    The county health director and Eisenhower Medical Center's infection prevention specialist announced 500 staff and patients could have been exposed to active tuberculosis.   "We do have additional tests that go on but at this point we have no indication that they're linked they just, it's a coincidence at this point the three of them were here at the same time and no, we do not consider this an outbreak," said Barbara Cole, the public health director of the Rivers...

Powered by Frankly