87-Year-Old Man Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Banning Plane Crash

An 87-year-old passenger in a small plane that crashed last week in Banning died from his injuries, the county coroner's office reported today.

Stanley Cleveck, of Patton, died at 10:38 PM Tuesday at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

Cleveck was the lone passenger in a Cessna 150 that went down around 11:45 AM June 2 at the intersection of John and Hargrave streets. The pilot was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane crashed into a tree just south of Interstate 10 "under unknown circumstances." The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.