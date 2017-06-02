La Quinta Crash Victim's Mother Seeks Answers in Daughters Death

The Riverside County sheriff's department today will discuss details surrounding the arrest of a documented gang member who allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy multiple times in Coachella last week.
The Riverside County sheriff's department today will discuss details surrounding the arrest of a documented gang member who allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy multiple times in Coachella last week.
On a hot day at the pool, relaxing and having fun with family is the only thing on Jon Owens' mind. But taking a dip can be dangerous if your pool isn't properly maintained.
On a hot day at the pool, relaxing and having fun with family is the only thing on Jon Owens' mind. But taking a dip can be dangerous if your pool isn't properly maintained.