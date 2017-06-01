Saints hire Justin Sobczyk as head boys basketball coach

Over the past two months, Xavier College Prep has made 3 new hires. From welcoming Thaddis Bosley as their new head girls basketball coach, who this past season lead Shadow Hills to a DVL championship, to hiring former NFL player James Dockery as their new head football coach, and now the Saints have announced Justin Sobczyk as their new head boys basketball coach.

Coach Sobczyk comes from Cathedral City where he completed his first year head coaching and led the Lions to an 8-15 season going 3-9 in DVL play.

Before then he spent 5 seasons at Palm desert as an assistant coach.

Sobczyk was an Aztec himself and played 4 years of high school ball. Then the point guard took his game to the University of Redlands.

Xavier prep is coming off a 6-18 season, and finished right behind Cathedral City in league play as the Saints went 2-11.

Being a coach that has played at both the high school and collegiate level, he's ready to use his local experience to help lead the saints.

"Personal experience is always very important so if there’s a situation in a game I can kind of look a kid in the eye and say, I've been through this, I'm here, and I've gone through it so this is how we're going to do it,” Sobczyk explained. “Over the past couple of years, I've built a lot of trust with kids just because they know that I'm there for them and that I've been through this situation before."

"We know that we've got a really good person.” Saint’s athletic director Mark Campbell said. “Someone that we want around our kids, forming our young men in the basketball program. We know Justin's that guy and he's going to bring a high level of energy, some youth, some excitement, and I think this gym is going to feel it come winter."