Brush Fire Sweeps 10 Acres in Whitewater

CAL FIRE/Riverside County Firefighters, with the assistance of the United States Forest Service, responded to reports of a wildland fire at Fairview Road and Old Morongo Road in Whitewater.

A total of 75 firefighters, 2 helicopters, 11 engine companies, and 2 air tankers were used to extinguish the flames.

The first arriving engine company reported 10 acres with a moderate rate of spread. 75 firefighters The forward spread has been stopped. Firefighters will remain on scene for mop up.