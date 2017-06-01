Brush Fire Charred 26 Acres in Whitewater

The Riverside County sheriff's department today will discuss details surrounding the arrest of a documented gang member who allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy multiple times in Coachella last week.
On a hot day at the pool, relaxing and having fun with family is the only thing on Jon Owens' mind. But taking a dip can be dangerous if your pool isn't properly maintained.
The county health director and Eisenhower Medical Center's infection prevention specialist announced 500 staff and patients could have been exposed to active tuberculosis. "We do have additional tests that go on but at this point we have no indication that they're linked they just, it's a coincidence at this point the three of them were here at the same time and no, we do not consider this an outbreak," said Barbara Cole, the public health director of the Rivers...
