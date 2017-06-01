Brush Fire Charred 26 Acres in Whitewater - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Whitewater

Brush Fire Charred 26 Acres in Whitewater

Whitewater, CA -

A fire that burned for five hours Thursday in Whitewater charred 26 acres of wild land but no one was hurt, authorities said.

The blaze was reported at 4:12 p.m. in the area of Fairview and Old Morongo roads, according to Tawny Cabral with the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire was contained by 9:22 p.m., Cabral said. Seventy-five firefighters battled the blaze and some crews were expected to remain on scene for mop up, accordig to Cabral.

No structures were threatened or damaged, she said.

